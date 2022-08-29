ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Oktoberfest is back! The internationally-celebrated German beer festival is drawing closer and closer and you already know North Texas will be celebrating.

Officials with the City of Arlington have announced the date and time for their festival. Here’s everything you need to know:

Date and time: Oktoberfest 2022 in Arlington is set from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16

Location: SJ Stovall Park — 2800 W. Sublett Road in Southwest Arlington

What to expect: There will be food trucks serving delicious food options like bratwurst, sauerkraut, sausage on a stick, tacos, fried chicken, (of course) beer and wine.

Cost: Parking and entrance to Oktoberfest is free, however food trucks and other vendors will be accepting cash or card for purchases.

City officials also want people to know that this is the city’s 70th anniversary of its Sister City relationship with Bad Konigshofen, a small Northern Bavarain town in Germany.

