DALLAS (KDAF) — Need something fun to do this summer? Here is something to add to your calendar for May!

The 30th Annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is coming to Richardson’s Galatun Park Urban Center on May 20-22. This three-day event will feature dozens of artists from various genres including:

Neon Trees

Collective Soul

American Authors

And more

For a full lineup of all the artists performing at the 2022 festival, visit wildflowerfestival.com/lineup/.

On top of the music, the festival is also home to other forms of art. You can watch a performance by a local acrobatic artist on Performance Row, or buy items from local artisans.

Tickets are available now at the following price points:

$35 – Friday General Admission

$35 – Saturday General Admission

$20 – Sunday General Admission

$75 – Three Day Admission Package

FREE – Children’s General Admission

$400 – Friends of the Festival VIP Package

$15 – Richardson Resident Discount Ticket

For more information, visit wildflowerfestival.com.