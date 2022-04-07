DALLAS (KDAF) — Need something fun to do this summer? Here is something to add to your calendar for May!
The 30th Annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is coming to Richardson’s Galatun Park Urban Center on May 20-22. This three-day event will feature dozens of artists from various genres including:
- Neon Trees
- Collective Soul
- American Authors
- And more
For a full lineup of all the artists performing at the 2022 festival, visit wildflowerfestival.com/lineup/.
On top of the music, the festival is also home to other forms of art. You can watch a performance by a local acrobatic artist on Performance Row, or buy items from local artisans.
Tickets are available now at the following price points:
- $35 – Friday General Admission
- $35 – Saturday General Admission
- $20 – Sunday General Admission
- $75 – Three Day Admission Package
- FREE – Children’s General Admission
- $400 – Friends of the Festival VIP Package
- $15 – Richardson Resident Discount Ticket
For more information, visit wildflowerfestival.com.