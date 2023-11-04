The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers are bringing the World Series title home to Arlington.

The team’s mantra this year, “Go and Take It,” proved truer than ever with a Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, cementing their status as champions in postseason glory.

But the Rangers didn’t just win the title and a big, shiny trophy — their World Series win comes with a slew of new records, as the team dominated the playoffs by breaking or tying several postseason records in baseball history.

Here are all the historic records and numbers the Rangers tied and broke.

Most Road Wins in a Single Postseason

The Rangers went 11-0 on the road, which is an all-time postseason record. The team won two in Tampa Bay, two in Baltimore, four in Houston, and three in Arizona. Winning road games is never an easy feat — long days of travel and not having home field advantage can take its toll on even the most seasoned team.

But the Rangers managed to win every single road game they played this postseason, which speaks to the strong mentality and talent of the team. The previous record was set by the Yankees, who went 8-0 on the road in the 1996 postseason.

Postseason Doubles Record for Evan Carter

21-year-old rookie outfielder Evan Carter didn’t even get called up to the majors until September — and still managed to set records and leave his mark on postseason history. Carter set the record for most doubles in a postseason with nine. He also hit an impressive .300 in the playoffs and got on base in each of the Rangers 17 postseason games.

Nathan Eovaldi Ties Postseason Wins Record

Nathan Eovaldi tied the all-time record for most wins in a single postseason with five. He joins prestigious company with pitchers Randy Johnson, Stephan Strasburg, and Francisco Rodriguez.

Corey Seager Becomes Fourth Player with Two MVPs

In winning the 2023 World Series MVP Award, Corey Seager joins some dignified company. He’s the fourth player to win two World Series MVPs, joining baseball legends Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Reggie Jackson. Seager won his first World Series MVP with the Dodgers in 2020. He also now has 19 playoff home runs, second most for a shortstop in the postseason — he’s just one shy of Derek Jeter’s record of 20.

Most RBIs in a Single Postseason for Adolis García

With 22 postseason RBIs, Adolis García broke the record for most RBIs in a single postseason. The record was previously held by David Freese — who had 21 RBIs with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 playoffs, the year they beat the Rangers in the World Series. However, Freese needed 71 postseason plate appearances to reach that mark, and García needed only 55.

Bruce Bochy Wins Four World Series Titles

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy became the sixth manager to win at least four World Series titles. He joins Casey Stengel, Joe McCarthy, Connie Mack, Walter Alston and Joe Torre. Bochy won his previous three titles with the San Francisco Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Rangers Become Third Team to Win World Series Just Two Years After Losing Over 100 Games

The Rangers lost 102 games in 2021, placing last in their AL West division. Only two other teams have won the World Series two years after losing at least 100 games — the 1969 “Miracle” Mets and the 1914 Braves.

For Rangers fans, this win has been over 50 years in the making — and boy, does it feel good.

Even Diamondback fans have to marvel at the Ranger’s impressive, historic postseason run, because there’s nothing quite like baseball in October (or November, in this case).

Because every year, when postseason baseball rolls around, and history is made, all fans of the sport can resonate with that overused, completely cliché, unquestionably true quote from famous Oakland A’s manager, Billy Beane:

“How can you not be romantic about baseball?”