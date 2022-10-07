PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — It’s spooky season and there is a ton of fun to be had in North Texas.

If you find yourself scratching your head looking for things to do to celebrate Halloween, then look no further. Legacy Hall in Plano has tons of fun events planned throughout the month that will get you in a spooky mood.

Hall-O-Ween Movie Series – October 12th & 26th at 7:30 p.m. FREE

Catch Halloween classics on Legacy Hall’s huge 24-foot screen this haunted season! Every Wednesday in October attendees will be able to enjoy iconic spooky flicks. The Halloween movie lineup includes Monster House and The Addams Family. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to grab food from one of Legacy Hall’s eateries and a spooky specialty cocktail from the bar before the movie starts. These events are free to attend, but it is highly recommended to reserve a table.

Horror Movie Trivia Night – Tuesday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. $30 Click HERE for tickets

Put your scary movie knowledge to the test at Horror Movie Trivia Night for three chances to win Hall Pass gift card grand prizes. Guests are encouraged to come dressed up and enter the costume contest after trivia for a chance to win a $100 Hall Pass. Bring a smart device (i.e. phone, tablet, or laptop) to safely send in answers from your table. Seating is first come first served at this event, and it is recommended attendees arrive early to load up on their favorite cuisines, like tacos from Chilangos Tacos or sushi rolls from Hōru Sushi Kitchen. Trivia buy-in is $30 per team of up to six players. Only one ticket needs to be purchased for the whole team.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Wednesday, October 19th at 6:30pm FREE to $150 Click HERE for more ticket information

Join Legacy Hall for a maddeningly fun night in the Box Garden with a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The movie will be displayed on the 24ft LED screen and will begin promptly at 7 p.m. Audience participation is strongly encouraged. Come dressed in costume, ready to yell lines at the screen, and engage props at various times during the film. Prop bags are $5 and available for pre-purchase. Bags include party hat, newspaper, and noisemaker. General admission is free. Reserve a section in the VIP Balcony Lounge for $150 to secure soft seating and cocktail service for up to 6 guests. Additional VIP Guests can be purchased for an additional $25 per person. Lounges accommodate 10 guests max. Stage view tables are also available for reservation. A $45 table seats 6 and $30 table seats 4. Railing seating is also offered at $15 and allows guests access along the railing. Arrive early to grab a quick bite or spooky cocktail from one of Legacy Hall’s 20+ bars and eateries. Attendees must be 21+. IDs will be checked at the door. The film is rated R.

Halloween Bar Crawl – Saturday October 22nd at 8:00 p.m. $65 Click HERE for more ticket information

Head to Legacy Hall for a self-guided bar crawl through the three floors and five bars of the food hall. Tickets are $65 per person and include five spooky cocktails available on this night only, a souvenir Hall-O-Ween mug and one General Admission ticket to the Guns N Roses Experience concert in the Box Garden. The crawl will finish with a wicked party in Tonic Bar & Lounge, located on the 2nd floor, with DJ Yuna on the decks. Must be 21+ to attend. Costumes are encouraged!

Hall-O-Ween Party featuring 1999 The Legacy of Prince – Saturday October 29th at 7:00 p.m. $10 Click HERE for more ticket information

Legacy Hall’s annual Hall-O-Ween party is back with a live show by 1999 The Legacy of Prince, creepy cocktails, and a killer after party with DJ Yuna! 1999 The Legacy of Prince will give a chillingly realistic rendition of Price’s iconic songs with their passionate and flamboyant performers. After the show, participate in the costume contest for a change to win scary good prizes in three categories: Best Individual, Best Couple, and Best Group. Snag a Balcony VIP Lounge [21+] for the ultimate Halloween party experience complete with dedicated cocktail service, soft seating, and the best view of the stage.