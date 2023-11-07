The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that north Texas is a culinary scene. Food lovers have long reveled in the diversity of high-quality cuisine in the metroplex. From Thai street eats to tacos, from sweet treats to southern comfort food, there’s something for all taste buds. And Guy Fieri knows it, too — the Food Network star has featured 20 eateries in the DFW area on the long-running show Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives.

So, buckle up! We’re going on a road trip to Flavortown to see all the Dallas/Fort Worth restaurants featured on Fieri’s famous Food Network show.

CrushCraft Thai Street Eats

“For a passport to Thailand in Texas, head to Jack Nuchjasem’s CrushCraft. Chef Nuchjasem is channeling the flavors he loved growing up near Bangkok into his authentic dishes. ‘That’s one of the best curries I have ever had,’ Guy said after tasting the Green Thai Curry.”

Location: 2800 Routh St, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75201

Whistle Britches

“Chef Omar Flores is dishing out comfort food with a Southern spin and making some seriously crispy fried chicken at Whistle Britches. The Hot Dang is their Nashville-style hot chicken served on thick Texas toast, with cool dill ranch and house-made pickles. Their chicken and waffles are served with a drizzle of jalapeno hot honey, house-made sausage gravy and a wedge of watermelon. ‘That’s wrong in so many ways that it makes it right,’ Guy said of the dish.”

Locations:

6110 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 7525

2405 Dallas Parkway RS4, Plano, TX

1230 Main Street Southlake TX 76092

One90 Smoked Meats

“Guy’s been to more BBQ joints than most people so when one impresses him it’s worth trying. Chef and Owner Kyle St. Clair’s brisket was so tender that Guy remarked, ‘You don’t even need a knife; you can cut that with a bad look.’ Have it on the Spicy Brisket Sandwich which is layered on a brioche bun with a roasted poblano, in-house smoked cheddar, pickles and red onion.”

Location: 10240 E. Northwest Highway, Dallas, TX 75238

Tacos Mariachi

“Chef Jesus Carmona is serving up real-deal Tijuana street tacos and more in Dallas. His grilled octopus tacos are topped with a spicy pesto salsa and cooled with avocado and cheese. The chef was inspired to make his signature Mole Fries by a vendor selling potato chips dipped in mole. His version substitutes crispy fries topped with house-made mole, crema fresca and cotija cheese. ‘I came here for tacos, I’ll come back for the fritas,’ gushed Guy.”

Location: 602 Singleton Blvd, Dallas, TX 75212

Nora Restaurant and Bar

“Chef Matt Pikar’s restaurant is the first Afghan place Guy has visited on DDD. The cuisine is redolent of spices like turmeric, cardamom and saffron. Guy loved the tender lamb shanks served over fragrant basmati rice and topped with raisins, carrots, pistachios and slivered almonds. The Kofta Chalao, Afghan meatballs, were another feast of spice and flavor.”

Tutta’s Pizza

“At Tutta’s, there’s a pizza for every appetite but they’re known for their smoked-meat topped creations. The Texan features smoked brisket topped with their house-made barbeque sauce, red onions, pepperoncini peppers and melted mozzarella cheese.”

Location: 1701 N. Market St Ste #110, Dallas, TX 75202

Prince Lebanese Grill

“Prince Lebanese Grill channels the flavors of the Mediterranean, with familiar classics such as falafel, shawarma and tabbouleh, and some things you may have never tried before. You must get the Middle Eastern Breakfast Pizza made with za’atar — a spice blend pesto pasted on a warmed pita.”

Location: 502 W Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011

Twisted Root Burger Co.

“At this eatery, they’re serving over 2000 burgers a week with a gourmet twist. The barbecue sauce in the half-pound Western Burger with pepper Jack, bacon, onion strings and jalapenos was the ‘kicker’ according to Guy. He also enjoyed the venison and bison burger with a side of spicy fried pickles.”

Locations:

2615 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226

1212 14th St, Plano, TX 75074

310 E. Abram St, Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76010

2820 Central Dr, Bedford, TX 76021

1111 South Main Street, Suite 1210, Carrollton, TX 75006

505 Houston St. Coppell, TX 75019

109 S Main Street. Suite 300 Mansfield, TX 76063

Taste of Europe

“Where can you ‘eat while you shop and shop while you eat?’ At this Russian comfort food eatery, of course! Chef Irina Pavlova, a Russian native, served Guy potato pancakes with meat inside, which he described as ‘crispy, creamy and salty.’ Customers also enjoy the cabbage rolls and Russian sweets.”

Location: 1901 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX 76013

Maple & Motor

“Owner Jack Perkins is grilling only burgers at his dive, and he is making over 600 a day. The half-pound burger with lettuce, bacon, cheese and jalapenos tantalized Guy’s taste buds. Loyal customers enjoy customizing their burgers by adding an extra patty, chili, grilled onions and a fried egg.”

Location: 4810 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Louie’s

“Drop by Louie’s to sample the Don, a burger that Guy says is ‘super-mondo juicy.’ The fresh-ground Angus patty is basted with a soy-and-garlic-laced secret sauce, layered with Swiss cheese, bacon and jalapeno, then nestled between slices of rye bread. Also try the thin-crust pizza slathered with crushed tomato sauce and topped with Angus beef-and-pork butt sausage, Wisconsin cheese, onions and green peppers.”

Location: 1839 N Henderson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine

“Locals flock to this restaurant for its authentic Jamaican home cooking. Guy enjoyed the ‘delicious heat’ found in the curry goat. The goat head soup was “full flavored” and had tender pieces of goat. The savory and slightly spicy stewed and fried whole red snapper is a fan favorite.”

Location: 1020 W Arkansas Lane, Arlington, TX 76013

Fred’s Texas Cafe

“At this all-American diner, chef Terry Chandler is serving up classics with a Southwestern spin. Guy could barely take the heat from the seasonal New Mexico green chile and lamb stew. The steak with chipotle brown butter was memorable for its ‘big flavor.’ Locals enjoy ordering the cheeseburger.”

Location: 915 Currie St, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Chef Point

“A gas station’s cafe may be the last place you’d expect to fill up on gourmet eats, but that’s what you’ll find here. Guy Fieri is a fan of the bread pudding served with a scratch-made cognac sauce, while Jeff Mauro favors a spicier treat: a Bloody Mary garnished with fried chicken, bacon and more.”

Location: 5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga, TX 76148

Avila’s

“Avila reflects founders Anita and Octavio Avila’s Mexican and Texan roots. The menu features specialties like chile relleno, pollo con calabaza — a Mexican chicken stew with squash and corn — sauteed pork in cascabel pepper sauce and, of course, the brisket tacos that Guy raved about on Triple D.”

Location: 4714 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Pepe’s and Mito’s

“At this dive, Chef Pedro Rojos is switching things up and serving some dynamite Mex-Tex dishes. The caldo albondigas — a Mexican meatball soup — was ‘outstanding,’ according to Guy. The beef tacos nortenos had an excellent char that also impressed him. Try ordering the beef enchiladas too.”

Location: 2911 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226

Afrah

“This Texas restaurant and pastry shop doesn’t whip out the typical Southern fare, but instead a Mediterranean menu which has customers and Guy singing, “shawarma, shawarma, shawarma.” But it’s not just shawarma that keep customers coming — Afrah’s homemade baklava has them staying for dessert, too.”

Location: 314 E Main St, Richardson, TX 75081

Pecan Lodge

“For real deal barbecue, head to this popular spot. Guy adored the smoky brisket and he couldn’t get enough of the slow-smoked pork sandwich. In addition to the ’cue classics of brisket, ribs and pulled pork, the restaurant is renowned for its mac ‘n’ cheese and Aunt Polly’s banana pudding. Locals love the Hot Mess, a sweet potato stuffed with barbacoa, cheese, chipotle cream and butter.”

Location: 2702 Main St, Dallas, TX 75226

Cane Rosso

“Chef Jay Jerrier ditched the tech industry and followed his dream to make crazy Neapolitan pizzas like the Delia pie, topped with bacon marmalade, roasted grape tomatoes and arugula, that left Guy speechless. Cane Rosso’s most popular pie is The Honey Bastard, which is not even on the menu. This spicy-sweet pie includes mozzarella, hot soppressata, bacon marmalade and habanero-infused honey.”

Locations:

2612 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75226

7328 Gaston Ave., Dallas, TX 75214

1301 S. Broadway, Carrollton, TX 75006

3685 The Star Blvd., Suite 200, Frisco, TX 75034

200 N. East St., Arlington, TX 76011

815 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

6959 Arapaho Rd. #104, Dallas, TX 75248