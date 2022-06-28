DALLAS (KDAF) — The Oak Cliff Film Festival was this past weekend! With 66 films listed to screen at the festival, there were tons of great movies to watch, including many local films, a new A24 Film and an immersive audio experience.

Officials have released the list of this year’s winners and they are as follows:

Best Narrative Feature: Linoleum Special Jury Mention: Three Tidy Tigers Tied A Tie Tighter

Best Documentary Feature: Meet Me in the Bathroom Special Jury Mention: Sirens

Best Narrative Short: Peacocking Special Jury Mention: Executrix

Best Documentary Short: Stranger Than Rotterdam With Sarah Driver Special Jury Mention: Deerwoods Deathtrap

Best Student Short: Otra Vida: A Celebration of the Immigrant Special Jury Mention: #BlackatSMU

CRAZY WATER AWARDS

Craziest practical effects – Guts

Craziest sequence – Linoleum

Craziest decision – Second Chance