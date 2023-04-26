DALLAS(KDAF)—Dude, where is my car? Having one of these brands might mean your car was stolen if you lost it.

Way.com, a car parking app, said the National Insurance Crime Bureau listed the most cars stolen in Texas. The list revealed Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks are the most stolen cars in Texans; Sedans are coming in second as the most stolen. The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are considered hot commodities to thieves.

Check out the latest NICB Hot Wheels report:

Rank Vehicle Make/Model 2021 Total Thefts Model Year Most Often Stolen 1. Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size) 48,206 2004 2. Ford Pick-Up (Full Size) 47,999 2006 3. Honda Civic 31,673 2000 4. Honda Accord 30,274 1997 5. Toyota Camry 17,270 2007 6. GMC Pick-Up (Full Size) 15,599 2005 7. Nissan Altima 14,108 2020 8. Honda CR-V 13,308 2000 9. Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee 13,210 2018 10. Toyota Corolla 12,927 2020