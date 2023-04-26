DALLAS(KDAF)—Dude, where is my car? Having one of these brands might mean your car was stolen if you lost it.

Way.com, a car parking app, said the National Insurance Crime Bureau listed the most cars stolen in Texas. The list revealed Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks are the most stolen cars in Texans; Sedans are coming in second as the most stolen. The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are considered hot commodities to thieves.

Check out the latest NICB Hot Wheels report:

RankVehicle Make/Model2021 Total TheftsModel Year Most Often Stolen
1.Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)48,2062004
2.Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)47,9992006
3.Honda Civic31,6732000
4.Honda Accord30,2741997
5.Toyota Camry17,2702007
6.GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)15,5992005
7.Nissan Altima14,1082020
8.Honda CR-V13,3082000
9.Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee13,2102018
10.Toyota Corolla12,9272020