DALLAS(KDAF)—Dude, where is my car? Having one of these brands might mean your car was stolen if you lost it.
Way.com, a car parking app, said the National Insurance Crime Bureau listed the most cars stolen in Texas. The list revealed Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks are the most stolen cars in Texans; Sedans are coming in second as the most stolen. The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are considered hot commodities to thieves.
Check out the latest NICB Hot Wheels report:
|Rank
|Vehicle Make/Model
|2021 Total Thefts
|Model Year Most Often Stolen
|1.
|Chevrolet Pick-Up (Full Size)
|48,206
|2004
|2.
|Ford Pick-Up (Full Size)
|47,999
|2006
|3.
|Honda Civic
|31,673
|2000
|4.
|Honda Accord
|30,274
|1997
|5.
|Toyota Camry
|17,270
|2007
|6.
|GMC Pick-Up (Full Size)
|15,599
|2005
|7.
|Nissan Altima
|14,108
|2020
|8.
|Honda CR-V
|13,308
|2000
|9.
|Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee
|13,210
|2018
|10.
|Toyota Corolla
|12,927
|2020