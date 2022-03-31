DALLAS (KDAF) — See it before it’s gone! The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Towers of Tomorrow LEGO exhibition is closing up shop on April 24.
The exhibition features 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe that are made with more than half-a-million LEGO bricks. The exhibition is presented locally by Highland Capital Philanthropies.
Towers featured in the exhibition are:
- The Barangaroo Hotel Crown Resort in Sydney
- Burj Khalifa in Dubai
- Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta
- 111 West 57th Street
- Central Park Tower Building
- Chrysler Building
- Empire State Building
- CN Tower in Toronto
- Eureka Tower in Melbourne
- Infinity Tower in Brisbane
- International Commerce Tower in Hong Kong
- Marina Bay Sands in Singapore
- N Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea
- Petronas Towers in Malaysia
- Q1 in Queensland
- Shanghai Tower in Shanghair
- Taipei 101 in Taiwan
- Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo
- Willis Tower in Chicago
- Wilshire Grande Centre in Los Angeles
In the exhibit, guests are encouraged to build their own ‘tower of tomorrow’ with access to more than 200,000 LEGO bricks.
For more information, visit the museum’s website.