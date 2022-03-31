DALLAS (KDAF) — See it before it’s gone! The Perot Museum of Nature and Science’s Towers of Tomorrow LEGO exhibition is closing up shop on April 24.

The exhibition features 20 iconic skyscrapers from across the globe that are made with more than half-a-million LEGO bricks. The exhibition is presented locally by Highland Capital Philanthropies.

Towers featured in the exhibition are:

The Barangaroo Hotel Crown Resort in Sydney

Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Bank of America Plaza in Atlanta

111 West 57th Street

Central Park Tower Building

Chrysler Building

Empire State Building

CN Tower in Toronto

Eureka Tower in Melbourne

Infinity Tower in Brisbane

International Commerce Tower in Hong Kong

Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

N Seoul Tower in Seoul, South Korea

Petronas Towers in Malaysia

Q1 in Queensland

Shanghai Tower in Shanghair

Taipei 101 in Taiwan

Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo

Willis Tower in Chicago

Wilshire Grande Centre in Los Angeles

In the exhibit, guests are encouraged to build their own ‘tower of tomorrow’ with access to more than 200,000 LEGO bricks.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.