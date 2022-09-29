DALLAS (KDAF) — We have not even made it to October yet and North Texas is already making preparations for the Christmas season.

Vitruvian Lights is an iconic Christmas season activity. With more than one million lights covering Vitruvian park, you really feel like you are in a winter wonderland.

If you are anxiously waiting for Vitruvian lights, you won’t have to wait much longer. Officials have announced that North Texas’ largest free lights display is kicking off with an event on Black Friday, Nov. 25.

This year, there will be two special event nights that feature exciting concerts by local performers, gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, FREE photos with Santa, live reindeer, letters to Santa, classic holiday characters, an elf balloon artist and more!

Friday, Nov. 25: Jordan Kahn Orchestra

Jordan Kahn Orchestra Saturday, Dec. 3: Dallas String Quartet

