DALLAS (KDAF) — The NBA Summer League is getting closer and The Dallas Mavericks‘ have released their summer league schedule.

Here is the team’s schedule:

July 8 at Chicago – 3 p.m. on ESPNU

July 11 at Utah – 9 p.m. on NBA TV

July 12 at Phoenix – 9 p.m. on ESPN2

July 14 at Milwaukee – 6 p.m. on ESPNU

Photo courtesy the Dallas Mavericks.