DALLAS (KDAF) — We know, we are still seeing summer weather, but we think it’s never too early to begin holiday planning.

If you are looking for the best place to find holiday cheer in Dallas, Galleria Dallas for sure is a strong contender. With an ice rink and the iconic giant Christmas tree, it’s hard not to be a part of all the Christmas love at this mall.

Officials with Galleria Dallas are getting the word out now about all the fun they have planned this year.

Of course, the iconic tree will be complete on No. 10, featuring 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot-tall LED star.

As for other holiday events, look below for a full list of details:

SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE

Level 1, North of Center Court

Adopt an angel through the Salvation Army Angel Tree this holiday season and help others in need. The first 500 donors to return their gifts to Galleria Dallas will receive a special commemorative ornament. The Angel Tree will be in place from Nov. 4-Dec. 2. Throughout November and December, learn about the Salvation Army and how it is changing lives in North Texas with a special exhibit on Level I next to Sephora.

Nov. 4 – Dec. 2

GALLERIA DALLAS CHRISTMAS TREE

All Levels, Center Court

The holiday begins with the traditional decoration of the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree. A crew of 50+ works round-the-clock to set up Dallas’ most iconic holiday tree in grand fashion.

Nov. 6 – 10

VISIT SANTALAND

Level 1, near Banana Republic

A must for every holiday season: Straight from the North Pole, Santa invites all families to his village in a winter wonderland to hear gift requests and take photos in a unique environment. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Nov. 18 – Dec. 24 (Visit galleriadallas.com/holiday for Santa’s daily arrival and departure times.)

SNOWDAY

Level 1, near Banana Republic

Adjacent to Santa’s Workshop, guests will find the season’s most engaging immersive experience, SNOWDAY, as it returns to Galleria Dallas. This touchless visual spectacle with a European holiday theme is perfect for all ages.

Nov. 18 – Jan. 7 (visit galleriadallas.com/holiday for ticket information)

GRAND TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION

All Levels, Center Court

Every show features Missile Toes, Galleria’s ice-skating, back-flipping, pyrotechnic Santa Claus, live performances by some of the region’s top figure skaters and ice dancers, as well as students from the Galleria Dallas Skate School, who introduce the lighting of the country’s tallest indoor tree.

Friday, Nov. 25 at noon

Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.

Free

ILLUMINATION CELEBRATION

All Levels, Center Court

The nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree illuminates in grand fashion choreographed to magical sounds of the season.

Nov. 25 – Dec. 24 daily at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Free

OPERATION KINDNESS PET ADOPTIONS

Stop by to meet adoptable pets from Operation Kindness and maybe you can take home a new best friend!

Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 25-Dec. 24

SLAPPY’S HOLIDAY CIRCUS

Level 1, near Nordstrom

Presented by Slappy’s Playhouse, this classic European Circus with puppets, magic, clowns, contortionists and jugglers performs a fast-paced show that’s fun for the entire family.

Friday, Nov. 25, 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Saturdays, Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 & 17 at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Free

SNOW!

Level 1, Galleria Dallas Alley near The Blue Fish

Snowflakes will fall daily from Black Friday through Christmas Eve in the center’s outdoor space, making it a great place for families to take perfect holiday photos.

Daily, Nov. 25 – Dec. 24

Mondays through Thursdays at 5 and 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays at 2, 5 and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 and 5 p.m.

STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS

Level 3, near the Children’s Play Place

Gather your children ‘round for stories told by Mrs. Claus.

Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 11:30 a.m.

Free

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

More than 60 local groups will perform holiday favorites throughout the center between Nov. 28 and Dec. 16 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. On select weekends, guests will enjoy performances from groups including the Chamberlain Ballet on Dec. 10. A full schedule of holiday performances will be posted to GalleriaDallas.com and on the center’s social media channels.

GRAND HOLIDAY ICE SHOWS

Olympic skaters will perform along with skaters from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center for these shows that benefit area charities. Families attending will be assigned to a private pod, where they can enjoy the holiday magic while safely distanced. Pods safely hold 2-4 people and can be purchased online closer to the show dates.

Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. featuring Amber Glenn

Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. featuring Marai Nagasu

Tickets, $150 per pod, go on sale in November

CHANUKAH MENORAH LIGHTING

Level 1, near Grand Lux Café

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah at our large-scale Menorah. The menorah will be lit each successive night of Chanukah.

Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.; lightings nightly through Chanukah

SANTA CARES AT SANTALAND

Level 1, near Banana Republic

Children with special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa in an environment set up to support their sensory, physical and other developmental needs. Visits are limited and by appointment only. See galleriadallas.com/holiday for reservation information.

Dec. 18 from 8 to 11 a.m.

For more information, visit Galleria Dallas online by clicking here.