DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.”

The popularity of comic book superheroes has exploded within the last two decades, with the emergence of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, The DC Extended Universe and the plethora of solo superhero movies.

In celebration of these fictitious symbols of good and hope, April 28 is National Superhero Day. Now seems like the perfect time to visit your local comic book store.

Here are some suggestions in North Texas, from Yelp:

Keith’s Comics

Red Pegasus Comics

Awesome Cards and Comics

Anime Pop

Zeus Comics and Collectibles

Madness Games and Comics

Titan Comics

Pop Culture Collectibles

Cosmic Comics & Cards

Dallas Vintage Toys