DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.”
The popularity of comic book superheroes has exploded within the last two decades, with the emergence of the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, The DC Extended Universe and the plethora of solo superhero movies.
In celebration of these fictitious symbols of good and hope, April 28 is National Superhero Day. Now seems like the perfect time to visit your local comic book store.
Here are some suggestions in North Texas, from Yelp:
- Keith’s Comics
- Red Pegasus Comics
- Awesome Cards and Comics
- Anime Pop
- Zeus Comics and Collectibles
- Madness Games and Comics
- Titan Comics
- Pop Culture Collectibles
- Cosmic Comics & Cards
- Dallas Vintage Toys