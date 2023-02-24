DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to trading cards, it can feel like a win or a loss. So many factors are taken into account, like, even where you trade!

Location matters because the cards may be worth more in certain markets. The time of year can also have an effect on the value of the cards, depending on the demand for them.

People can also take advantage of the scarcity of certain cards by charging more for them.

We thought we would list the top card trading shops in Dallas based on Yelp reviews, in honor of National Trading Card Day.

Awesome Cards and Comics– Northeast Dallas Madness Games and Comics – Plano, TX Brickhouse Games– Garland, TX Cosmic Comics & Cards– Grandpriaire, TX Red Pegasus Comics– Dallas, TX Boardwalk Games– Carrolton, TX Anime Pop– Carrolton, TX Game Master – Rowlett, TX Retro Madness -North Richland Hills and Euless House Rules Games – Dallas, TX