DALLAS (KDAF) — America is exactly two weeks away from Tax Day, April 18, and if you feel bad for procrastinating, don’t worry because you aren’t the only one.
A new study from IPX 1031 has done their research and released a study on the nation’s biggest procrastinators for Tax Day 2022.
Officials say they analyzed data from last year’s tax season to measure Google searches for phrases like “what happens if I file my taxes late?”, “when is it too late to file taxes?” and “can I file late taxes?”
Here are their results.
|Rank
|State
|Searches per 100,000
|1
|NV
|492
|2
|HI
|470
|3
|GA
|468
|4
|AK
|453
|5
|CA
|438
|6
|MD
|432
|7
|CO
|426
|8
|OR
|424
|9
|DE
|420
|10
|WA
|415
|11
|FL
|409
|12
|AZ
|402
|13
|VT
|391
|14
|RI
|385
|15
|TX
|385
|16
|VA
|385
|17
|MA
|382
|18
|NY
|376
|19
|NM
|374
|20
|NC
|359
|21
|UT
|353
|22
|SC
|351
|23
|NH
|349
|24
|ME
|348
|25
|CT
|346
|26
|TN
|345
|27
|IL
|337
|28
|MT
|337
|29
|AL
|336
|30
|NJ
|332
|31
|ID
|329
|32
|WY
|325
|33
|ND
|316
|34
|MN
|303
|35
|NE
|300
|36
|MS
|293
|37
|AR
|290
|38
|KS
|289
|39
|PA
|288
|40
|KY
|283
|41
|LA
|280
|42
|OH
|277
|43
|OK
|274
|44
|MO
|273
|45
|IN
|271
|46
|SD
|270
|47
|WV
|265
|48
|MI
|263
|49
|WI
|248
|50
|IA
|230
For the full report, visit ipx1031.com.