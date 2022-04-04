DALLAS (KDAF) — America is exactly two weeks away from Tax Day, April 18, and if you feel bad for procrastinating, don’t worry because you aren’t the only one.

A new study from IPX 1031 has done their research and released a study on the nation’s biggest procrastinators for Tax Day 2022.

Officials say they analyzed data from last year’s tax season to measure Google searches for phrases like “what happens if I file my taxes late?”, “when is it too late to file taxes?” and “can I file late taxes?”

Here are their results.

Rank State Searches per 100,000 1 NV 492 2 HI 470 3 GA 468 4 AK 453 5 CA 438 6 MD 432 7 CO 426 8 OR 424 9 DE 420 10 WA 415 11 FL 409 12 AZ 402 13 VT 391 14 RI 385 15 TX 385 16 VA 385 17 MA 382 18 NY 376 19 NM 374 20 NC 359 21 UT 353 22 SC 351 23 NH 349 24 ME 348 25 CT 346 26 TN 345 27 IL 337 28 MT 337 29 AL 336 30 NJ 332 31 ID 329 32 WY 325 33 ND 316 34 MN 303 35 NE 300 36 MS 293 37 AR 290 38 KS 289 39 PA 288 40 KY 283 41 LA 280 42 OH 277 43 OK 274 44 MO 273 45 IN 271 46 SD 270 47 WV 265 48 MI 263 49 WI 248 50 IA 230

For the full report, visit ipx1031.com.