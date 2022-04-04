DALLAS (KDAF) — America is exactly two weeks away from Tax Day, April 18, and if you feel bad for procrastinating, don’t worry because you aren’t the only one.

A new study from IPX 1031 has done their research and released a study on the nation’s biggest procrastinators for Tax Day 2022.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Officials say they analyzed data from last year’s tax season to measure Google searches for phrases like “what happens if I file my taxes late?”, “when is it too late to file taxes?” and “can I file late taxes?”

Here are their results.

RankStateSearches per 100,000
1NV492
2HI470
3GA468
4AK453
5CA438
6MD432
7CO426
8OR424
9DE420
10WA415
11FL409
12AZ402
13VT391
14RI385
15TX385
16VA385
17MA382
18NY376
19NM374
20NC359
21UT353
22SC351
23NH349
24ME348
25CT346
26TN345
27IL337
28MT337
29AL336
30NJ332
31ID329
32WY325
33ND316
34MN303
35NE300
36MS293
37AR290
38KS289
39PA288
40KY283
41LA280
42OH277
43OK274
44MO273
45IN271
46SD270
47WV265
48MI263
49WI248
50IA230

For the full report, visit ipx1031.com.