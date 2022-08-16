DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week.

These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how did North Texas School districts do? Well, here are the school districts in town that received an A-rating. To find out how your child’s school district did click here.

SEARCH: How did your school or district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?

Allen ISD

Caroll ISD

Coppell ISD

Dallas ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Frisco ISD

Prosper ISD

Rockwall ISD

Lovejoy ISD

Argyle ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Princeton ISD

Aledo ISD

Melissa ISD

