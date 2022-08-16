DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Education Agency has released its ratings for each school district and campus in the Lone Star State this week.
These are the first ratings the agency has done since 2019 after the agency paused rating in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So how did North Texas School districts do? Well, here are the school districts in town that received an A-rating. To find out how your child’s school district did click here.
SEARCH: How did your school or district fare in TEA’s Accountability Ratings?
- Allen ISD
- Caroll ISD
- Coppell ISD
- Dallas ISD
- Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
- Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
- Frisco ISD
- Prosper ISD
- Rockwall ISD
- Lovejoy ISD
- Argyle ISD
- Sunnyvale ISD
- Princeton ISD
- Aledo ISD
- Melissa ISD
- Rockwall ISD
For more information, click here.