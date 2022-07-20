DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is coming sooner than you think and if you need some fun plans, why not go see a movie.

There are a few highly anticipated movies coming out this weekend, including a new Jordan Peele movie and a new action movie with Chris Evans.

Here are a couple of movies releasing in North Texas theaters this weekend.

Nope

After the critical and box office success of Get Out and Us, the highly anticipated new Jordan Peele movie is finally upon us.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, the movie tells the story of the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear that witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

The Gray Man

Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have made a new action movie: The Gray Man.

Starring Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, this action thriller centers around the CIA’s most skilled operative. He uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.

