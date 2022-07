DENTON, Tx (KDAF) — It’s gonna be another hot week in North Texas and many local municipalities are making preparations to help North Texans beat the heat.

This week, the City of Denton will have multiple cooling stations, water stations, meal stations and overnight shelters to help people cool off.

If you’re wanting to beat the heat, here is where their cooling stations will be located:

Name Location Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. Sat. Sun. Our Daily Bread 300 W. Oak St. Ste. 100 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Senior Center 509 N. Bell Ave 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Denia Rec Center 1001 Parvin St. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. MLK Jr. Rec Center 1300 Wilson St. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. North Lakes Rec Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. 5 a.m. – 10 p.m 5 a.m. – 10 p.m 5 a.m. – 10 p.m 5 a.m. – 10 p.m 5 a.m. – 10 p.m Emily Fowler Library 502 Oakland St. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 1 p.m. – 5 p.m North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 1 p.m. – 5 p.m South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Noon. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 9 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 9 a.m. – 6 p.m 1 p.m. – 5 p.m Central Fire Station 332 E. Hickory St. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m 8 a.m. – 5 p.m 8 a.m. – 5 p.m 8 a.m. – 5 p.m 8 a.m. – 5 p.m Fire Station 2 110 Mockingbird Ln. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 3 1401 Underwood St. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 4 2110 E. Sherman Dr. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 5 2230 W. Windsor Dr. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 6 3232 Teasley Ln. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 7 4201 Vintage Pkwy. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m Fire Station 8 3131 S. Colorado Blvd. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m 8 a.m. – 9 p.m

