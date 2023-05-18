DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s graduation season, and many Dallasites are graduating and preparing for the real world.
As the job market continues to evolve, it’s crucial now more than ever to stay ahead of the curve and identify job trends.
With that being said, Smartasset, has put together a list of growing jobs for college grads. Discover these lucrative and promising jobs!
|Information Security Analysts
|Avg Salary : $113,270
|Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors
|Avg Salary : $53,490
|Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists
|Avg Salary : $76,080
|Producers and Directors
|Avg Salary : $101,950
|Management Analysts
|Avg Salary : $100,530
|Operations Research Analysts
|Avg Salary : $95,830
|Child, Family, and School Social Work
|Avg Salary : $54,880
|Medical and Health Services Managers
|Avg Salary : $119,840
|Financial Managers
|Avg Salary : $153,460
|Coaches and Scouts
|Avg Salary : $50,550
What job stood out to you the most?