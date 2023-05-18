DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s graduation season, and many Dallasites are graduating and preparing for the real world.

As the job market continues to evolve, it’s crucial now more than ever to stay ahead of the curve and identify job trends.

With that being said, Smartasset, has put together a list of growing jobs for college grads. Discover these lucrative and promising jobs!

Information Security Analysts Avg Salary : $113,270
Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health CounselorsAvg Salary : $53,490
Market Research Analysts and Marketing SpecialistsAvg Salary : $76,080
Producers and Directors Avg Salary : $101,950
Management AnalystsAvg Salary : $100,530
Operations Research AnalystsAvg Salary : $95,830
Child, Family, and School Social WorkAvg Salary : $54,880
Medical and Health Services ManagersAvg Salary : $119,840
Financial ManagersAvg Salary : $153,460
Coaches and ScoutsAvg Salary : $50,550

What job stood out to you the most?