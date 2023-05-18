DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s graduation season, and many Dallasites are graduating and preparing for the real world.

As the job market continues to evolve, it’s crucial now more than ever to stay ahead of the curve and identify job trends.

With that being said, Smartasset, has put together a list of growing jobs for college grads. Discover these lucrative and promising jobs!

Information Security Analysts Avg Salary : $113,270 Substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, and Mental Health Counselors Avg Salary : $53,490 Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists Avg Salary : $76,080 Producers and Directors Avg Salary : $101,950 Management Analysts Avg Salary : $100,530 Operations Research Analysts Avg Salary : $95,830 Child, Family, and School Social Work Avg Salary : $54,880 Medical and Health Services Managers Avg Salary : $119,840 Financial Managers Avg Salary : $153,460 Coaches and Scouts Avg Salary : $50,550

