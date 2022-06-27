DALLAS (KDAF) — Ice cream and cake to celebrate a birthday is a combo made in heaven itself. However, a creation fusing the two as one may replace the combo as a favorite for birthday parties.

On Monday, June 27 it’s National Ice Cream Cake Day, and if you’re not celebrating a birthday, it’s a good thing there’s plenty of reason to grab one and celebrate nonetheless! With it being so hot recently around North Texas, what better dessert combo could you ask for at this time?

NationalToday says, “The perfect sweet treat for just about any occasion, this ice cream filled with layers of cake is the perfect dessert for a hot summer day (or any day of the year, really). Get excited about this amazing union of frozen yumminess with us.”

Here’s where you really need to pay attention, unless you’re extremely gifted in the realm of creamery and baking you may not know how to home-make your ice cream cake. No worries, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best ice cream cake in Dallas for you to go try:

Baldo’s Ice Cream & Coffee

Smallcakes Medallion – Lakewood

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – North Dallas

Society Bakery – Lower Greenville

SusieCakes

Baskin-Robbins – Upper Greenville

Botolino Gelato Artigianale – Lower Greenville

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams – Deep Ellum

Dolly Llama – Uptown

Pokey O’s Cookies & Ice Cream