DALLAS (KDAF) — B4, I20… BINGO! Everyone loves a good ole game of bingo from the youngest of players to the oldest. You may want to give your hand at some fun bingo around North Texas in the summer months to get out of the heat.

Lucky for you it’s also National Bingo Day on Monday, June 27! That’s why we’re writing this story, to get you a feel for bingo again as well as show you some of the best spots to play it at around North Texas.

NationalToday says, “Nearly everyone who grew up during a certain part of the late 20th century is familiar with Bingo. The game, which first came to the U.S. in the 1930s, started with paper cards sporting 24 numbered squares arranged in five rows and five columns — plus that enticing “free space” in the middle which seems to promise a short cut to riches!”

Here’s a look at Yelp’s list of the best spots around Dallas to get some bingo in:

I-30 Bingo

East Plano Bingo

Strike It Rich Bingo

Longhorn Bingo

Lucky Bingo Hall

Town East Bingo

Jupiter Bingo

Balch Springs Bingo

Pioneer Bingo

Bingo Bills