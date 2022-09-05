DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing that quite hits the spot like a great pizza.

There’s a reason that classic New York cheese pizza is the go-to food choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s so delicious, simple and always hits (no matter the time of day you eat it).

Well, in celebration of this fantastic food we call cheese pizza, Monday, Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day (as well as Labor Day). If you have the day off and you want to celebrate with a slice of pie, you have come to the right place.

Here are some of the best places to celebrate the holiday, according to Tripadvisor:

Cane Rosso

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Campisi’s Restaurant

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Social Pie

Fireside Pies

Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana

Tony’s Pizza and Past

Serious Pizza