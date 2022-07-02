the rest of the people in Sweden are in Stockholm, center city, evening, green grass in the Park, picnic on the lawn

DALLAS (KDAF) — People watching: we all do it. It can be a surreal experience. To look at another person and to realize they are their own person with their own lives, thoughts and experiences.

Sooo now that we have addressed that, here’s another question: where are the best places to people-watch in Dallas? Foursquare thought about this and has you covered. Here is their list of the best places to people-watch:

Klyde Warren Park

Katy Trail

NorthPark Center

Starbucks

Rattlesnake Bar

Addison Circle Park

White Rock Lake T.P. Hill

Highland Park Village

Weekend

The Tipsy Alchemist

Galleria Dallas

Lounge 31

Katy Trail Ice House

Houndstooth Coffee (the one on N Henderson)

For more information, visit Foursquare.