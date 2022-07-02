DALLAS (KDAF) — People watching: we all do it. It can be a surreal experience. To look at another person and to realize they are their own person with their own lives, thoughts and experiences.
Sooo now that we have addressed that, here’s another question: where are the best places to people-watch in Dallas? Foursquare thought about this and has you covered. Here is their list of the best places to people-watch:
- Klyde Warren Park
- Katy Trail
- NorthPark Center
- Starbucks
- Rattlesnake Bar
- Addison Circle Park
- White Rock Lake T.P. Hill
- Highland Park Village
- Weekend
- The Tipsy Alchemist
- Galleria Dallas
- Starbucks
- Lounge 31
- Katy Trail Ice House
- Houndstooth Coffee (the one on N Henderson)
For more information, visit Foursquare.