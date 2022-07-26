AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26.

The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8.

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin tied for the ninth spot alongside Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.

St. David’s South Austin Medical Center tied for No. 21 with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and University Medical Center.

As far as ranking by metro area, St. David’s Medical Center is considered the No. 1 hospital in Austin.

Here’s a full list of the hospital rankings in Texas U.S. News.

HOSPITALRANKING
Houston Methodist Hospital1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center2
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center3
Baylor University Medical Center4
Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center5
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple5
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital7
St. David’s Medical Center8
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital9
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin9
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center9
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler9
Methodist Hospital13
Parkland Health & Hospital System14
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas14
Baptist Medical Center16
Methodist Dallas Medical Center16
Medical City Dallas16
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth16
Covenant Medical Center16
St. David’s South Austin Medical Center21
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth21
University Medical Center21
BSA Hospital, LLC24
South Texas Health System25
Corpus Christi Medical Center25
U.S. News 2022-2023 BEST Hospitals rankings

Texas has one hospital that made the top 20 nationwide — Houston Methodist Hospital, which came in at No. 15. The top hospital in the entire country, according to U.S. News, is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

U.S. News explained the hospitals are ranked based off their performance in different specialties like cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics and psychiatry. Different procedures and conditions are weighed as well, including back surgery, heart bypass surgery, diabetes and kidney failure.