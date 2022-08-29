DALLAS (KDAF) — Oktoberfest may be a little ways away, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to drink great beer. And what better place to grab a brew than a brewery.

Everyone has their go-to spot that they frequent and everyone thinks their favorite brewery is the best. So in the spirit of comparison and out of a deep love of breweries, we are looking at TripstoDiscover.com’s list of the best breweries in each state.

“The 50 breweries on this list range from tried and true favorites to up-and-comers, all of which offer a list of destination-worthy beers,” as stated in their report.

We know that you’re just dying to hear who they chose for Texas. So without further ado, their choice for the best brewery in Texas is Jester King – Brewery, Kitchen, Farm & Event Hall in Austin.

Here’s what they had to say about it:

“Not just a brewery, Jester King is also a restaurant, farm, and event hall on its 165-acre ranch in the Texas Hill Country. It’s a popular destination for beer lovers in Texas for a reason, beloved for its farmhouse ales and barrel-aged wild ales. It has a peaceful setting with picnic tables and a scenic nature trail, weekly live music, and they’re known to host fun events like Sip ’N Paint. You can join one of their public brewery tours, stay overnight in the Jester King Inn, or sign up for the unique Jester King Goat Experience and spend time with over 50 Nigerian Dwarf goats,” as stated in their report.

For their full list, click here.