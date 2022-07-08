An abandoned old barn with the symbol of Texas painted on the roof sits in a rural area of the state, framed by farmland.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking to retire soon, there are plenty of great options to do so in Texas.

According to GOBankingRates.com, “The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 — double that for a couple.”

The website did a study looking at 15 places in Texas, where you can live off social security alone. Here is their list:

Longview Average Rent: $888

College Station Average Rent: $843

San Angelo Average Rent: $871

Abilene Average Rent: $838

El Paso Average Rent: $901

Midland Average Rent: $717

San Antonio Average Rent: $1,029

Victoria Average Rent: $865

Lubbock Average Rent: $758

Killeen Average Rent: $747

Odessa Average Rent: $526

Tyler Average Rent: $1,063

Corpus Christi Average Rent: $975

Sherman Average Rent: $902

Austin Average Rent: $1,440



For the full report, visit GOBankingRates.com.