DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking to retire soon, there are plenty of great options to do so in Texas.

According to GOBankingRates.com, “The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 — double that for a couple.”

The website did a study looking at 15 places in Texas, where you can live off social security alone. Here is their list:

  • Longview
    • Average Rent: $888
  • College Station
    • Average Rent: $843
  • San Angelo
    • Average Rent: $871
  • Abilene
    • Average Rent: $838
  • El Paso
    • Average Rent: $901
  • Midland
    • Average Rent: $717
  • San Antonio
    • Average Rent: $1,029
  • Victoria
    • Average Rent: $865
  • Lubbock
    • Average Rent: $758
  • Killeen
    • Average Rent: $747
  • Odessa
    • Average Rent: $526
  • Tyler
    • Average Rent: $1,063
  • Corpus Christi
    • Average Rent: $975
  • Sherman
    • Average Rent: $902
  • Austin
    • Average Rent: $1,440

For the full report, visit GOBankingRates.com.