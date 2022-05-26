DALLAS (KDAF) — Memorial Day is Monday, May 30, and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate North Texas has you covered.

From fireworks shows to barbecues, there is an endless stream of events scheduled which can be intimidating to navigate. So in the spirit of making it easier to choose, we are narrowing down our list to just a few.

Here are some of the events scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend:

Carne Asada Fest Sunday, May 29, at Gilley’s Dallas

Carne Asada Fest is a music and food festival held in Dallas, they say, “We are family-friendly and pride ourselves on having some of the most authentic food vendors. Our music line-up is 10 hours of entertainment and packed with a variety of musical artists.”

READ: Carne Asada Fest back in Dallas at end of May

Legacy Hall’s Boots & BBQ Fest Sunday, May 29, in Plano

Legacy Hall in Plano is celebrating Memorial Day with a barbecue festival. The food court says they will have all-day live country music, barbecue, beer and, of course, fun for the whole family.

The National Polka Festival May 27 to May 29 in Ennis

Celebrate Czech heritage and tradition in Ennis, with activities for the whole family. The festival will have an opening dance to kick off festivities on Friday, May 27, followed by floats music and costumes the following Saturday and Sunday.

This event is hosted on Memorial Day weekend every year, allowing residents and non-residents to experience Czech religious customs, dancing and more.

Everyone is encouraged to wear traditional Czech costumes. For more info, click here.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Parks Concert Sunday, May 29

Dallas Symphony Orchestra is Celebrating Memorial Day with a concert at Flag Pole Hill in Dallas. They will play patriotic tunes starting at 8:15 p.m. and ending at 9:45 p.m.