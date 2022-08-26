DALLAS (KDAF) — Catalytic converter thefts are a serious problem many are facing in North Texas.

It only takes a criminal just a few minutes or less to steal your car’s catalytic converter. Criminals are going after these parts because they can get quick cash from the previous metals inside catalytic converters.

To make sure you are not a victim of theft, the Farmers Branch Police Department has released a list of helpful tips on how to prevent catalytic converter theft. Here is their list:

Park in a garage or other secured area when possible

Park in view of security or other cameras

Other methods such as lighting, alarms or full catalytic converter cages may slow down the thieves or make them look elsewhere

According to the department, these are the top cars begin targeted in catalytic converter thefts

Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tacoma

Mitsubishi Outlander

Isuzu NPR

Toyota Prius

Toyota Sequoia

Honda CRV

Ford Econoline

Ford F-Series

Nissan NV 200