Here are places you can find Santa in DFW

Despite pandemic precautions, Santa is making his rounds through the Metroplex. Here are a few of the places in DFW he’s at. As always, visit the locations website to confirm times and availability.

Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony

Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

The North Pole Express experience at Galleria Dallas

Runs through Dec. 24 and costs $35.

Half Price Books flagship

Every Saturday through Dec. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Free.

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms

Runs through Dec. 24, costs $20.

NorthPark Center’s Santa

Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, advance registration only.

Rooster Home & Hardware

10233 E. Northwest Highway in Dallas.

Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., plus Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make reservations online.

Town East Mall in Mesquite

Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required.

Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

RedBird mall in Southern Dallas

Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 until 5 p.m. through Dec. 20. Free.

The Parks Mall in Arlington

Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Reserbations required.

Golden Triangle Mall in Denton

Children ages 2 and older must wear masks during the visit. Temperatures are taken with an infrared thermometer.