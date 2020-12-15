Here are places you can find Santa in DFW

Despite pandemic precautions, Santa is making his rounds through the Metroplex. Here are a few of the places in DFW he’s at. As always, visit the locations website to confirm times and availability.
Nebraska Furniture Mart in The Colony
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
The North Pole Express experience at Galleria Dallas
Runs through Dec. 24 and costs $35.
Half Price Books flagship
Every Saturday through Dec. 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Free.
Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms
Runs through Dec. 24, costs $20.
NorthPark Center’s Santa
Nov. 27 to Dec. 23, advance registration only.
Rooster Home & Hardware
10233 E. Northwest Highway in Dallas.
Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., plus Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can make reservations online.
Town East Mall in Mesquite
Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations required.
Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
RedBird mall in Southern Dallas
Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 until 5 p.m. through Dec. 20. Free.
The Parks Mall in Arlington
Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Reserbations required.
Golden Triangle Mall in Denton
Children ages 2 and older must wear masks during the visit. Temperatures are taken with an infrared thermometer.