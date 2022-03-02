DALLAS (KDAF) — March 2 is Texas Independence Day and the proud state along with its inhabitants has many reasons to celebrate the important day. We found a few ways you can celebrate whether you’re a born Texan or a newcomer to the Lone Star State.

Celebrate at The Alamo in San Antonio

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can visit The Alamo and experience music and living history demonstrations for free.”Did you know that Texas was its own country for almost ten years? Come celebrate Texas Independence—declared on March 2, 1836—at the Alamo, with music and living history demonstrations throughout the day.”

Celebrate in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Magazine says an event to celebrate the Lone Star State’s independence is happening at Grandscape on March 5 from noon to 5 p.m. The day will be filled with Texas-themed performances, entertainment, games, dancing and more. There will be live musical performances, a gunfighting show, a pecan pie-eating contest, and much more.

There will also be a fireworks show at 7 p.m. which will be followed by the Matt Hillyer Trio. Check out more on the celebration here.

Celebrate by checking out Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site

You can celebrate Texas’ independence by checking out the history that is Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the site, wheretexasbecametexas.org, “Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site gives visitors unique insights into the lives and times of the 59 delegates who met on that very spot on March 2, 1836 to make a formal declaration of independence from Mexico. From 1836 to 1846, the Republic of Texas proudly but precariously existed as a separate and unique nation. Washington on the Brazos is, indeed, ‘Where Texas Became Texas.'”

Check out Celebrate Texas events

Wednesday, March 2 9 a.m. – Texas State Cemetery Program 12 p.m. – Capitol Celebration in the Capitol Rotunda

Saturday, March 5 9:30 a.m. – Parade up Congress Ave

Sunday, March 6 2 p.m. – Alamo Ceremony on the South Capitol Grounds

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – Jay L. Johnson Memorial Celebrity Golf Tournament at Falconhead Golf Club

