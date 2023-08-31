Every parent loves seeing their children burn off their energy. Sometimes, it’s nice to be a part of the action too! At Hapik Firewheel, kiddos and parents alike can go head-to-head as you both climb to the top of each wall.

“The whole family can come in, gain confidence and create a lasting bonding experience,” Park Manager Melissa Garcia said.

Using their TruBlue climbing systems, climbers of every skill level can comfortably make their way up the walls and across the ziplines knowing they’re safe and secure.

Under one air-conditioned roof, Hapik Firewheel offers various themed walls, their stairway to heaven and their elevated rope courses. No matter your age, you’ll be blown away when you see how much fun they squeezed into this space.

This is only the third Hapik location in the United States so we’ve got a unique opportunity here in North Texas.

The sport of climbing is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Hapik Firewheel offers children, as young as 3-years-old, to build their climbing skills on their assortment of themed walls, offering a variety of challenge levels.

Check out their hours and pricing here. https://hapik.us/your-center/firewheel-dallas