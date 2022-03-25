DALLAS (KDAF) — Recent winter weather conditions in North Texas have caused local shelters to see a rise in overpopulation, that’s according to Helpful Honda.

To combat this growing issue, Helpful Honda officials will be hosting a few pet adoption events near the end of the month!

Here are the following dates for adoption events:

Saturday, March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at Denton Animal Services

Sunday, March 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Love Pit Dallas

Wednesday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burleson Animal Services March 30 is Free Adoption Day. Adoption fees will be waived

