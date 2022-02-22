DALLAS (KDAF) — HEB is looking for the best Texas-made products to add to its shelves and it needs your help. The call for entries for the 2022 HEB Quest for Texas Best competition will open on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Submissions will be accepted from then until April 7. In addition to food, HEB is also looking for Texas-based beauty items, toys, home goods, household items, gardening supplies, coolers and more.

Officials say qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes as well as the chance to have their products featured on HEB shelves across the Lone Star State.

Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. Additional information about these sessions is attached and found at heb.com/quest.