DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, tempertures are in the 60s but are expected to warm up to the high 80s in the afternoon. A thunderstorm could bring heavy rain to North Texas, causing more storms to form also today.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today, especially east of I-35. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will mainly be in the 80s.”

This weekend, we are looking at possible flooding due to heavy rain and another thunderstorm. Make sure to check in with your local weather advisory for more updates.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An unsettled pattern late in the week and into early next week will result in widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rich moisture and weak flow aloft will enhance the heavy rainfall potential, which may result in flooding during the upcoming weekend”.