DALLAS(KDAF)— Today, North Texas will get heavy rain in the afternoon, which could cause flooding. It’s also going to rain more on Saturday, with temperatures around the mid-’60s.

NWS Fort Worth reported, “Cool, cloudy, and rainy conditions are expected to end the work week. The best chances for rainfall will occur south of the I-20 corridor. Heavy rainfall may lead to areas of flooding across portions of Central Texas. Additional rainfall across this area of 0.5-1.5″ is expected. Locations across North Texas will see drastically lower rainfall totals, generally less than 0.25″. Rainfall should move east Saturday morning”.

The weather center said most heavy rains were in the Brazos Valley and moving up the central region to North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth reported “Here’s a look at the radar estimated rainfall totals through 1 AM Friday morning. The highest totals have been across the Brazos Valley where some have received between 3-4″ of rain. Lower totals have been observed further north”.

Rain and storms are expected to hit North Texas Sunday night and last until Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s during the day and low 50s at night. Currently, there’s no chance of severe weather next week.

NWS Fort Worth reported, “Rain/storm chances return Sunday night and will linger through Tuesday across parts of North and Central Texas. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.