DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain is on the way in North Texas and while Monday was a pleasant start to the week, grey clouds and heavy rain is expected throughout the region during the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The highest amount of rainfall expected in the region will be in the northeast portion.

The weather center says, “For areas along and east of I-35, you can expect up to 2.5″ of total rainfall accumulations. The highest rainfall totals are expected in the northeast, where isolated higher totals of 3-4″ are possible. For areas mainly west of I-35, you can expect 1″ or less through Wednesday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Heavy rain could cause localized flash flooding throughout the region, and NWS Fort Worth shared a look at what we can expect from Tuesday through Wednesday’s rain chances.

Widespread showers and some storms expected

Heavy rainfall is expected

Strong storms are possible across Central Texas Tuesday evening; the main threat is damaging wind gusts

Flash flooding is possible east of I-35

“Rain chances return to North and Central Texas starting Tuesday morning as an mid-level system and cold front enter the region. Heavy rainfall will be possible Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, primarily along and east of the I-35 corridor. A few strong storms will be possible across portions of Central and East Texas, with damaging winds the main concern,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After the midweek rain will be a nice, cool, and dry end to the week and over the weekend before another batch of rain makes its way into the region on Monday.

“Dry and cooler weather is expected through the end of the week. A slight warm up will take place over the weekend before the next storm system arrives early next week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas