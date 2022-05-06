DALLAS (KDAF) — An early-May heatwave is expected to hit North Texas over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reports that near-record temperatures could take place.

NWS Fort Worth says, “The upcoming weekend will be sunny, very breezy, and hot with high temperatures pushing near record levels [in] some areas. Highs will heat up into the 90s most areas with a few areas across the Big Country and western Central Texas reaching between 100 to 105 degrees. Areas where highs are a little cooler further east will see enough humidity for afternoon heat index values reaching around 100 degrees.”

Dallas/Fort Worth will be in the mid to high 90s throughout the weekend:

Saturday: High of 94

Sunday: High of 97

Monday: High of 97

“Gusty southerly winds 15 to 25 mph may bring a little relief, but prepare accordingly if you plan on spending extended time outdoors this weekend into early next week,” NWS Fort Worth says.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible from Eastland south through Comanche and to Lampasas. Isolated storms are possible across those same areas late on Monday as well according to the center.