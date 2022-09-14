DALLAS (KDAF) — Nice weather is going to continue Wednesday night into Thursday before the heat is going to ramp back up on Friday into the weekend and early next week.

Cool temperatures will fall over the Wednesday night sky in North Texas as Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

The center said, “Nice weather will continue through tomorrow with overnight lows in the 60s and Thursday afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Light southeast winds at night will increase to 10-15 MPH during the day with occasional gusts of 20 MPH.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

NWS Fort Worth shared an extended weather outlook from Friday through Tuesday of next week and the weather is supposed to turn into the second summer with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s.

“It will feel more like June than September late this weekend and early next week. It will be humid with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas