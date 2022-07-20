DALLAS (KDAF) — Excessive, unrelenting heat continues in North Texas alongside Fire Danger on Wednesday ahead of midweek rain chances. NWS Fort Worth says the Excessive Heat Warning will continue through Wednesday night as Elevated Fire Danger continues.

The weather center says, “Excessive heat warnings are in effect for North and Central Texas through this evening. Highs will climb to 105 to 110 degrees, with heat index values up to 112. Elevated fire danger also continues due to the hot temperatures, low humidity, and persistent drought.”

The public is also encouraged to, again, avoid too much time outside and to drink plenty of water and know the signs/symptoms of heat-related illnesses. “Remember to check the back seat!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Some low chances for rain are also in the forecast during the middle of the week in North Texas (Wednesday and Thursday). “Scattered showers and storms are possible today and Thursday Thursday as a disturbance moves overhead. Damaging downburst winds will be possible with the strongest thunderstorms. While a few areas will see beneficial rainfall, many areas will miss out.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas