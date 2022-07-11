DALLAS (KDAF) — In case you haven’t left the comfortable air conditioning your home gives you and walked outside, yes it’s still hot and if that doesn’t convince you, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says, “Very hot temperatures will continue this week with heat index values up to 110 degrees through the middle of the week.”

Temperatures from Tuesday to Friday in North Texas will remain above or at 100 degrees (excluding Palestine on Friday with a high of 98 degrees). The weather center is encouraging the public to, “…take measures to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets against the heat.”

There will also be possible isolated storms across Central Texas with a weak front on Wednesday and for mainly the Brazos Valley on Thursday. Waco/Temple/Killeen and Palestine will see isolated storms on Wednesday; Palestine will see isolated storms on Thursday.

Here’s what NWS Fort Worth reports about elevated fire weather, “Elevated fire weather conditions will continue areawide with dry fuels, above normal temperatures, and low afternoon humidity in place. Help prevent wildfires and follow local burn bans. Do not toss lit cigarettes, park/drive on tall grass, burn unnecessarily, or drag tow chains on the ground!”