DALLAS (KDAF) — A Heat Advisory will be in effect in North Texas on Tuesday for the northern part of the region as Elevated Fire Danger continues. Highs for the region will range from the upper 90s to 105 as skies will be sunny with winds from the south near 10-15 mph.

“The Heat Advisory has been expanded to include areas near and north of I-20 today. In the advisory area, temperatures in the 103-105 degree range are expected west of I-35, whereas heat index values near 105 are expected east of I-35. Winds will be out of the south between 10-15 mph under sunny skies,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center adds that as hot and dry conditions continue, so does the increased concern for fire weather threats. “Make sure to avoid all outdoor activities that could produce fire starts, and to heed any instruction from officials.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A quick look at the North Texas weekend

The center says, “A weak cold front will move into the region Friday, stall Saturday and lift north of the Red River Sunday, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures. Not all areas will see rain, especially across Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas