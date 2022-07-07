DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth wants North Texans to not only be aware but take precautions as a Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday night throughout the region.

The region will see highs up to 105 degrees both Thursday and Friday; peak heat indices up to 110 degrees are also expected each afternoon. “A Heat Advisory remains in effect Thursday and will continue through 8 PM Friday for all of North & Central Texas. High temperatures up to 105 are expected with peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees.”

The center warns the public to remain diligent during this hot weather and practice heat safety, “Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors!”

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth