DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas is under a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday. The center says hazardous temperatures will be seen in all of North and Central Texas.

“A Heat Advisory will be in effect beginning Wednesday and will continue through Friday for all of North & Central Texas.”

Temperatures as high as 105 degrees are expected with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees. “Be diligent in practicing heat safety as the heat continues to intensify. Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors!”

Quick tips during Heat Advisory:

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Check in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members

Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning

Spend some time in air conditioning

The center also says, “Very hot conditions are expected late this week and over the weekend. High temperatures will be between 102-105 degrees for most locations with heat index values largely between 105-110 degrees. East of I-35 will see the hottest conditions, as heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many areas. Please take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses this weekend. Spend time in air conditioning indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Do all you can to ensure you, your loved ones, and your pets stay safe from the heat!”

