DALLAS (KDAF) — A Heat Advisory is yet again in place for parts of North Texas including Bowie, Graham, Mineral Well, Denton, Fort Worth and Dallas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Along with this Heat Advisory on Monday are some rain chances in the northeast portion of the region mainly in Sherman, Paris and Greenville.

Highs will exceed 103 degrees in the areas where the Heat Advisory is in effect while highs around the other parts of North Texas will range from 98 to 102. Some afternoon rain showers are possible across Northeast Texas (10% chance).

