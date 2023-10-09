The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The C.V. Roman Medical Society is partnering with 100 Black Men of Greater DFW, Coalition of 100 Black Woman and Friendship West Baptist Church, to present the 2023 Health and Wellness Community Expo.

“We aim to interact with our community, educate on pertinent medical topics, and provide necessary healthcare resources to our friends and patients of the DFW Metroplex,” said James L. Carlisle, M.D., president of the C.V. Roman Medical Society. “By partnering with dynamic civic organizations, we will amplify the importance of health and wellness as a pillar of community, uplift while showing the power of group cooperation, group loyalty, and group initiatives.”

The Expo will take place from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. on October 14 and will address several medical conditions including hypertension, mental health and Alzheimer’s and will provide prostate screening and breast cancer exams. Register here.

On November 11, the C.V. Roman Medical Society will highlight education by providing scholarships to minority medical students during its annual scholarship gala.

This Black-Tie event at the Statler Hotel will raise money for minority medical student scholarships. This year, $20,000 has been awarded to eight medical students at UT Southwestern Medical School and the TCU Burnett School of Medicine, with travel awards issued to Medical Students at the UNT Health Sciences Center at Fort Worth.

The event will be one to remember with dinner, dancing, rooftop afterparty and silent auction. Awards will be presented to physicians who have made significant accomplishments in the DFW Metroplex.

Dr. Brian Williams, trauma surgeon and Congressional Candidate, will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Williams made headlines in 2016 as the surgeon who was in charge of the emergency room trauma team on the evening of July 7, when five Dallas police officers were shot and killed, nine others injured and two civilians wounded in downtown Dallas.

This event is open to the public. You can purchase a sponsorship, buy an ad or get a ticket here.