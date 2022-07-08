DALLAS (KDAF) — Attempting to escape the dreadful Texas heat by hitting up the lake with the family or friends this weekend? You might want to be aware of some weather that could create hazardous boating conditions and tips to deal with them.

Luckily, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared some much-needed weather safety tips for your lake day as some gusty winds and lightning could create some not-so-fun conditions for your boating ventures.

The center says, “With storms in the forecast this weekend, stay safe while you are out on the lake. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may produce gusty outflow winds and lightning this weekend and may create dangerous boating conditions for those on the lake.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Frequently check the weather for storms in your area, if there is a storm nearby: Seek shelter on land immediately Lower/remove/tie down any radio antenna or fishing poles If the skies look ominous remain in the boat and keep arms and legs out of the water



NWS Fort Worth