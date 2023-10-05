The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you headed down to Austin for ACL this weekend?

The legendary Austin City Limits music festival starts this Friday, and North Texas Honda Dealers are pumping free gas to help get you there.

Show them your ACL ticket and receive a free fill up at the following locations:

Thursday, October 5:

11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Circle K, 3010 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75212

11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Circle K, 3010 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75212 Friday, October 6:

8 A.M. to 10 A.M. at Circle K, 4150 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76109

The Helpful Honda folks are also giving away complimentary cooler bags, sunglasses, Liquid IV, protein bars, and Pop Chips at each free gas location while supplies last.

Bonus tip: To get these two epic weekends started, Honda is giving away a 2024 Honda HR-V Sport to one lucky winner! Enter for a chance to win before you get your boot-scootin’ boogie on at ACL.

READ: There’s a Taylor Swift block party coming to Dallas