DALLAS (KDAF) — Nonprofit Head Start of Greater Dallas is hosting Gardening 101 Sessions to help educated underprivileged families about nutrition.

Here are the following dates available:

Tuesday, April 26, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Jerry R. Junkins Head Start Center

Wednesday, April 27, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wanda Meshack Smith Head Start Center

