DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re talking about BBQ you know Texans are all smells and ears. It was about 50 years ago when Larry Lavine opened the first Chili’s location in Dallas on Greenville Avenue.

Lavine is now bringing this same level of innovation to the Texas BBQ scene, creating a new restaurant that will be sure to delight all of its guests.

The new Loop 9 BBQ opened Monday (March 6) in Grand Prairie in the new Epic Central area.

According to the website, “By combining top quality ingredients, premium meat, and a process that took generations to perfect, Loop 9 BBQ offers a truly premium smokehouse experience in a place that feels like home.”

Lavine said, “I set his sights on creating a truly authentic and premium smokehouse experience for the people of Dallas, Fort Worth, and beyond, set deep in the heart of Grand Prairie.”