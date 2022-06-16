DALLAS (KDAF) — Another hot day is in store for Thursday in North Texas with some afternoon haze in the mix, here’s what you need to know from NWS Fort Worth.

The center says it will be another seasonably hot day as the end of the work week nears with highs in the mid 90s to around 100. Saharan dust is set to contribute to some hazy skies with high clouds thinning throughout the day.

“Thursday afternoon will be hazy thanks to the presence of Saharan dust overhead. Otherwise, highs will be in the 90s to around 101, with heat indices in the mid 90s to around 102.”

The center also reports North Texans are going to experience a very warm and humid weekend with the potential for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms.

NWS Fort Worth explains, “It will be very warm and humid this weekend with the potential for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Beginning Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible, primarily from the Brazos Valley into East Texas. Additional rain chances will follow during the remainder of the weekend.”

The potential storm activity could impact areas in the north and west portions of the region, including Dallas-Fort Worth and the Waco/Temple/Killeen area. “High temperatures during the weekend will mainly be in the 90s. With the humidity, the heat index will exceed 100 during the afternoon hours. With reduced wind speeds, the heat will feel more oppressive.”

