DALLAS (KDAF) — Baby it’s cold outside, and we mean, very cold later in the week for North Texas ahead of the Christmas holiday over the weekend. We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s forecast for the incoming cold weather the region will see right before the weekend arrives.

A strong cold front will be hitting the region on Thursday and North Texas will see temperatures plummet alongside strong north winds. Temps will fall into the 20s and 30s by Thursday afternoon with wind chills ranging from the teens to below zero degrees, according to NWS Fort Worth.

The weather center said, “Much colder temperatures arrive on Thursday as a cold front surges south across much of the US. The exact timing on the front is still somewhat uncertain. Regardless, the high temperature of the day will likely occur during the morning hours with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s through the day. Peak wind gusts near 45 MPH are likely, and higher wind gusts cannot be ruled out. This will result in wind chill values in the single digits and teens.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Hazardous cold is expected Thursday night with lows falling into the single digits across the majority of the region and a Hard Freeze Warning is likely across North & Central Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Low temperatures will fall into the teens and single digits Thursday night. A hard freeze (temperatures less than or equal to 10F is likely across parts of North and Central Texas.

“These temperatures can freeze exposed pipes! Wind chill values will fall into the single digits or below 0F across most of the region. Take the necessary actions to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Dangerous wind chills are expected late in the week as blustery winds will make outdoor conditions feel even more frigid. Wind chills are expected to range from the teens to below zero Thursday through Saturday.

“Dangerous wind chills in the teens to below zero are expected Thursday through Saturday in the wake of the strong Arctic cold front. Blustery winds around 20-30 mph with gusts around 40-45 mph coupled with sharply falling temperatures will make Thursday feel even colder.

“Highest gusts will occur in the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Breezy conditions will continue on Friday. Make sure to dress warmly, cover exposed skin, and to limit your time outdoors,” NWS Fort Worth said.